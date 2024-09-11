ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 50.00% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.670 -10.46% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 17.24% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.560 -7.42% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.120 15.95% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.050 -5.66% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 15.79% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.850 -5.55% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.100 13.64% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.210 -3.91% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.670 13.14% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.330 -3.48% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 13.11% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.130 -3.21% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 12.50% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.950 -2.96% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 3.700 11.45% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.380 -2.90% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.090 9.55% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.790 -2.79% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.890 9.06% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.110 -2.76% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.380 8.57% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.050 -2.69% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.570 7.55% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.730 -2.61% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.160 6.67% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.540 -2.55% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.740 5.35% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.870 -2.41% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.100 5.26% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.440 -2.37% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.410 5.13% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 15.750 -2.36% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.760 5.07% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.300 -2.35% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.160 5.05% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.520 -2.33% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.130 4.91% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.510 -2.30%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms