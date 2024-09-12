ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.230
|15.00%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|15.020
|-5.42%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.180
|14.56%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.210
|-3.20%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.390
|13.27%
|GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP
|0.640
|-3.03%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.820
|12.02%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|3.110
|-2.81%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|11.11%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.540
|-2.21%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.890
|10.73%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.460
|-2.13%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.450
|9.76%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|3.350
|-2.05%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.700
|9.38%
|ALQ – ALS LIMITED
|14.650
|-1.94%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.790
|9.14%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|25.570
|-1.84%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.840
|9.09%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|20.530
|-1.72%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.060
|8.56%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.730
|-1.70%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|38.020
|8.26%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.750
|-1.57%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|1.200
|8.11%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.530
|-1.56%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.270
|8.00%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.270
|-1.55%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.880
|7.87%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|16.380
|-1.44%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.260
|7.11%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|75.770
|-1.39%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.720
|6.99%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|38.810
|-1.35%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.310
|6.90%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.420
|-1.22%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.480
|6.82%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|18.960
|-1.10%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|9.040
|-0.99%
