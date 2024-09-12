ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 15.00% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 15.020 -5.42% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.180 14.56% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.210 -3.20% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.390 13.27% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.640 -3.03% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.820 12.02% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 3.110 -2.81% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 11.11% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.540 -2.21% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.890 10.73% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.460 -2.13% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.450 9.76% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.350 -2.05% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.700 9.38% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 14.650 -1.94% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.790 9.14% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 25.570 -1.84% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.840 9.09% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 20.530 -1.72% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.060 8.56% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.730 -1.70% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 38.020 8.26% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.750 -1.57% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.200 8.11% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.530 -1.56% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 8.00% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.270 -1.55% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.880 7.87% AMC – AMCOR PLC 16.380 -1.44% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.260 7.11% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 75.770 -1.39% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.720 6.99% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 38.810 -1.35% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.310 6.90% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.420 -1.22% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.480 6.82% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.960 -1.10% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 6.25% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.040 -0.99%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms