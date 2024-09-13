ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.590 10.21% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.090 -10.00% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.530 10.07% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 0.930 -7.92% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.110 10.00% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.600 -7.51% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.250 9.84% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.670 -6.94% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.250 8.70% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.430 -6.52% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.260 7.59% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 3.610 -5.74% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.230 6.96% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.610 -5.50% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.320 6.93% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.270 -5.02% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.920 6.67% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.260 -4.73% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.280 6.54% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.590 -4.57% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.330 6.45% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 5.750 6.28% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.380 6.15% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.110 -4.31% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 5.88% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.370 -4.29% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.650 5.77% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.580 -4.24% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.740 5.71% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.080 5.70% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.920 -3.45% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 5.56% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.570 -3.39% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 5.26% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.810 -2.77% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.240 5.08% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.580 -2.57%

