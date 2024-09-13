Aurora Biosynthetics Launches to Revolutionize RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing

PR NewsWire | 6:00 AM

SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Aurora Biosynthetics, a pioneering advanced RNA therapeutics manufacturing company, announced its official launch. This heralds a new era in RNA therapeutics manufacturing across the Asia-Pacific region. Aurora Biosynthetics is poised to meet the surging demand for advanced RNA-based therapies by providing a complete end-to-end solution for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production of plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), and lipid nanoparticles (LNP).

Strategic Collaboration with the NSW Government, RNA Australia and Myeloid Therapeutics

Aurora Biosynthetics reflects a strategically important, public-private partnership between the New South Wales (NSW) Government, RNA Australia and Myeloid Therapeutics, a leader in RNA immunotherapies. This collaboration combines cutting-edge RNA manufacturing capabilities with strong support from the NSW Government, supporting Aurora’s rapid build, scale-up and robust entry into the global RNA manufacturing market.

The NSW Government committed AU$200 million in support of the RNA ecosystem in Australia, and it accepted the construction costs associated with building this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The facility is co-located on Macquarie University, in Sydney, NSW, in a location that uniquely positions Australia to make gains across the RNA field, including fostering collaboration with leading academic researchers and ensuring access to a highly skilled workforce.

Comprehensive RNA Manufacturing Capabilities

Aurora Biosynthetics is uniquely positioned to provide a fully-integrated RNA manufacturing solution that will enable product creation, development and commercialization, including:

GMP Plasmid Production: Essential for supporting cell and gene therapies, as well as mRNA production

GMP RNA Production: Specializing in the production of RNA

GMP Lipid Nanoparticle Production: Offering LNP encapsulation for mRNA and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) using the latest technologies

Fill-Finish Services: Providing final formulation and fill-finish capabilities for clinical trial and commercial use

This comprehensive suite of services enables Aurora to offer a streamlined, one-stop solution that reduces complexity and accelerates time-to-market for its collaborators and clients.

Vision for the Future

Aurora will address the growing market need for high-quality RNA therapeutics manufacturing, within the rapidly expanding field of cell and gene therapies. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% for cell and gene therapies, Aurora’s heritage keeps it well-positioned to become the GMP manufacturer of choice for the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Aurora’s leadership team combines deep expertise in RNA technology development and manufacturing. The team is focused on scaling the business to attain a compelling financial foundation.

Economic Impact and Support for Innovation

Clients utilizing Aurora Biosynthetics services are also set to benefit from Australia’s R&D tax credit, which offers a 43% cash back on R&D spend, further incentivizing RNA client customers to bring their programs to Australia. This, combined with the strong support from the NSW Government, positions Aurora as a critical player in the global RNA manufacturing landscape.

About Aurora Biosynthetics

Aurora Biosynthetics is a cutting-edge RNA manufacturing company dedicated to providing an end-to-end solution for the production of pDNA, mRNA, and LNPs. Based in Sydney, Australia, Aurora leverages strategic partnerships and public-private collaboration to meet the growing global demand for RNA-based therapies. As a subsidiary of Myeloid Therapeutics, Aurora is committed to advancing the field of RNA therapeutics and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

For more information, please visit www.aurorabiosynthetics.com or contact us at info@aurorabiosynthetics.com.

