ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-09-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.700 20.54% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.024 -20.00% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 4.55% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.420 -10.13% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.410 4.33% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.100 -9.09% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.920 4.29% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -7.69% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.500 4.17% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.820 -6.46% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.830 2.99% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.420 2.90% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.840 -5.88% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.500 2.64% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.405 -5.81% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 2.27% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.700 2.27% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.450 -5.04% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 32.790 2.15% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.670 -4.64% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.160 2.14% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.430 -4.44% EVT – EVT LIMITED 10.590 1.92% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.086 -4.44% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.630 1.88% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.180 -4.39% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.905 1.87% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.760 -4.17% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.320 1.84% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.760 -4.08% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 79.880 1.84% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 22.750 1.79% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 0.895 -3.76% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.285 1.79% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.185 -3.66% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 18.260 1.67% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.550 -3.51%

