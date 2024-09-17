ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-09-24

Daily Market Reports | Sep 17 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.115 12.63% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.070 -9.32% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.610 6.53% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.093 -7.00% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.995 4.72% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.675 3.85% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 1.975 -6.40% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.500 3.82% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.355 -4.58% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 168.020 3.61% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.048 -4.00% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 31.690 3.60% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.610 -3.99% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.270 3.25% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.670 -3.26% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 3.13% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.950 -3.24% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.010 3.08% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.095 -3.06% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 2.67% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% XRO – XERO LIMITED 148.100 2.56% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 -2.99% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.400 2.56% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 19.010 2.54% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.700 -2.88% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 2.50% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.110 -2.76% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 23.710 2.37% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.635 -2.68% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 97.480 2.36% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.670 -2.62% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.088 2.33% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.500 -2.60% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.790 2.29% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.760 2.22% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.200 -2.33%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms