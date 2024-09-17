Leadership Transition and Succession at Waterman Group

PR NewsWire | Sep 17 2024

Nick Taylor to step down as CEO, Neil Humphrey named successor

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – After 42 years at Waterman, including 17 years as Chief Executive, Nick Taylor has decided to step down from the Waterman Group Plc Board on 31st March 2025.



Nick Taylor to step down as CEO, Neil Humphrey named successor

Nick will be succeeded on 1st April 2025 by Neil Humphrey, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer of UK and has been an integral part of the Waterman team since 2001.

From 1st April 2025, Nick will continue to support Waterman as Non-Executive Chairman and will retain his position as a Director of Waterman’s businesses in Ireland and Australia. This transition has been carefully planned over several years, with the next generation of leaders increasingly taking on more active and responsible roles within Waterman’s organisational structure.

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a multidisciplinary consultancy providing sustainable solutions to meet the planning, engineering design and project delivery needs of the property, infrastructure, environment and energy markets. The company specialises in civil, structural, transportation, mechanical and electrical engineering as well as sustainability and construction related health and safety consultancy. Founded in 1952, Waterman has since grown into a leading engineering and environmental consultancy with offices throughout the UK, Australia and Europe. See more information on www.watermangroup.com. Waterman Group is part of CTI Engineering, a leading Japanese engineering consultancy specialising in civil engineering and construction works, including planning, research, design, and project management www.ctie.co.jp/english/.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2507384/Waterman_Group.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2507385/Waterman_MDs.jpg?p=medium600



Waterman Group’s Managing Directors

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms