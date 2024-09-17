See-Mode Technologies Receives FDA Clearance for Thyroid Ultrasound AI Analysis and Reporting Software

PR NewsWire | Sep 17 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — See-Mode Technologies, a global innovator in AI for ultrasound imaging, today announced the receipt of 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their thyroid ultrasound analysis and reporting software.

See-Mode’s AI solution aims to reduce reporting time and variation in delivery of care for thyroid ultrasound. The software detects nodules in single or multinodular thyroid ultrasound images, and automatically classifies each nodule in line with the American College of Radiology’s (ACR) TI-RADS rating systems. A complete worksheet is automatically generated and preliminary impressions are sent to radiology reporting systems after clinician review and approval. Existing CPT codes relevant to the use of AI for analysis of thyroid ultrasound also provide greater reimbursement opportunities.

This is the first FDA-cleared product for both detection and diagnosis (CADe/x) of thyroid ultrasound. See-Mode differentiates its thyroid product with the level of automation that it offers, including automatic detection and characterization of thyroid nodules without manual user input, while enabling the clinicians to review and amend the AI outputs quickly before finalizing the report. The product also streamlines reporting of follow-up thyroid studies, addressing a significant pain point and time-consuming task for radiologists.

Dr. Sadaf Monajemi, Co-founder of See-Mode, stated: "The results of a multi-reader multi-case (MRMC) study, that formed part of the FDA submission, showed improvement in radiologist performance with the aid of See-Mode. We observed that See-Mode enhanced the performance of radiologists in nodule localization, characterization, and ACR TI-RADS level agreement, leading to improved differentiation between benign and malignant thyroid nodules."

Dr. Milad Mohammadzadeh, Co-founder of See-Mode, added, "We are proud to receive FDA clearance for our thyroid ultrasound solution. By bringing AI into routine clinical practice, we aim to reduce the reporting time and inter-operator variability that exists in thyroid ultrasound."

See-Mode enhances clinical workflows by utilizing AI to analyze thyroid and breast ultrasound images, enabling clinicians to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. With regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, the company’s AI-powered solutions can transform healthcare delivery. Supported by leading venture capital firms, including MassMutual Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Cocoon Capital, and SGInnovate, See-Mode is dedicated to driving better outcomes for patients worldwide.

