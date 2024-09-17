Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 17-Sep-2024

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM

Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

FNArena provides a weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX in the form of a comparables table, courtesy to Vested Equities/Banyantree Investment Group.

PDF file attached (logon required). Guide inside.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Dicker Data Preps For PC Refresh Cycle Upswing

11:00 AM - Small Caps
2
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 17-Sep-2024

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: U308 Supply In The Spotlight 

10:15 AM - Weekly Reports
4
ASX Prepping For Rally Into Blue Sky

10:00 AM - Technicals
5
The Overnight Report: Ready For A New High

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
FranklinWH and AC Solar Warehouse Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Solar and Energy Storage Solutions in Australia and New Zealand

Sep 02 2024 - PR NewsWire
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-09-2024

Sep 06 2024 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2024

Aug 23 2024 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2024

Aug 21 2024 - Australia
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2024

Aug 20 2024 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2024

Aug 26 2024 - Australia