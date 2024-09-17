Zoetis to Introduce First Cartridge-Based AI-Powered Haematology Analyser

PR NewsWire | Sep 17 2024

Zoetis is introducing Vetscan ® OptiCell™ to Australia as it continues to transform diagnostics with its suite of integrated products and services

OptiCell™ to as it continues to transform diagnostics with its suite of integrated products and services The new haematology analyser offers innovative AI-powered technology for CBC analysis, providing lab quality accuracy 1 at the point of care

at the point of care The analyser represents significant time, cost and space savings for veterinarians with minimal maintenance requirements

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoetis Inc., the world’s leading animal health company, is set to unveil its new haematology analyser Vetscan® OptiCell™, a cartridge-based, AI-powered diagnostic tool for more advanced Complete Blood Count (CBC) analysis. The analyser – to be introduced to Australia later this year – represents a significant leap in technology and offers meaningful time, cost, and space savings for veterinary teams, to enable better patient outcomes and a more efficient clinic workflow.

Vetscan OptiCell reaffirms Zoetis’ longstanding commitment to advancing veterinary medicine through meaningful innovation. The latest addition to Zoetis’ suite of diagnostic products and services offers a more advanced approach to haematology by utilising cell-focusing and AI-powered classification technology for CBC analysis, delivering lab quality accuracy1 at the point of care.

Abhay Nayak, President of Global Diagnostics at Zoetis said: "This latest innovation further strengthens our haematology story, particularly when partnered with Vetscan Imagyst® AI Blood Smear – reinforcing the existing capabilities of Zoetis’ Virtual Laboratory portfolio to provide a comprehensive and connected platform."

Dr. Richard Goldstein, DVM, DACVIM, DECVIM-CA, Global Chief Medical Officer and Head of Medical Affairs at Zoetis said: "Vetscan OptiCell delivers high-quality results, enables improved efficiency, and provides a compact footprint. For the first time, we are able to use advanced AI image recognition technology to characterize the blood cells instead of relying on their size or other physical parameters. This is an important step forward for our haematology story, demonstrating Zoetis’ devotion to the well-being of animals and those that care for them."

The innovative cartridge-based solution joins Vetscan® HM5 as the second Zoetis Diagnostics haematology analyser available to customers, further expanding the in-clinic capability to count and characterise blood cells. Combined with the pioneering AI-powered Vetscan Imagyst analyser, the state-of-the-art suite of products and services characterises the future of veterinary diagnostics.

The first international public viewing of the new analyser will be at the London Vet Show, stand N50, ExCel London, UK, 14-15 November 2024. Pre-orders will be available for customers in Australia in late 2024.

Supported by the Virtual Laboratory’s integrated network of board-certified specialists, this portfolio provides world-leading pathology expertise at the fingertips of veterinarians and delivers deeper insights to elevate care.

