ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-09-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.455 14.57% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.380 -5.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.026 8.33% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.565 -4.28% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.520 7.88% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.051 6.25% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.100 5.26% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.390 -3.70% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.060 5.03% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.850 -3.51% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.840 4.80% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 7.800 -3.23% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.520 4.63% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 16.030 3.89% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.150 -3.08% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.750 3.88% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.530 3.73% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.165 3.13% RMD – RESMED INC 36.250 -2.97% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.340 3.08% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.655 -2.96% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.870 2.86% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.060 -2.83% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 100.000 2.59% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.250 -2.78% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.390 2.57% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.265 -2.69% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.040 2.44% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 9.190 -2.65% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.055 2.43% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.860 -2.53% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.530 2.32% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.830 -2.40% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.090 2.27% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.660 -2.40%

