Treasure Chest: Regis Healthcare

Analysts at JP Morgan
Regis Healthcare ((REG))
Reforms underway to the Aged Care Act will boost earnings for Regis Healthcare by more than $40m (30%) by FY29 when fully phased in, according to JP Morgan.
The Federal Government is targeting long-term sustainability and increased investment into the sector.
