Treasure Chest: Regis Healthcare

Treasure Chest | 12:35 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

Analysts at JP Morgan

The subject:

Regis Healthcare ((REG))

More info:

Reforms underway to the Aged Care Act will boost earnings for Regis Healthcare by more than $40m (30%) by FY29 when fully phased in, according to JP Morgan.

The Federal Government is targeting long-term sustainability and increased investment into the sector.