ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-09-24

Daily Market Reports | Sep 19 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.185 15.63% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 13.670 -8.56% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 12.400 12.42% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.100 -6.25% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 9.76% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.280 -4.09% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.480 9.25% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.460 -3.91% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.600 9.24% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.780 -3.63% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 8.70% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.275 -3.51% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.880 8.10% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 26.150 -3.47% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.028 7.69% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.170 -3.06% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 7.14% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.415 6.41% RMD – RESMED INC 35.330 -2.54% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.175 6.06% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.640 -2.29% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.225 6.06% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.660 -2.25% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.975 5.98% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.088 -2.22% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 4.350 5.84% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.660 -2.14% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 56.410 5.40% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.645 -2.08% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.240 -1.98% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.760 5.10% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.460 -1.98% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.160 4.93% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.580 -1.92% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 8.070 4.81% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.590 -1.88% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 4.65% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.860 -1.72%

