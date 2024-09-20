Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 Sep 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 12 September 2024 to 19 September 2024 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Uranium Week: U308 Supply In The Spotlight
Tuesday 17 September 2024
The brave new world continues to reveal the heightened risk of geopolitics when it comes to global commodity supplies. This week uranium was in focus as Russia suggests a retaliation against Western sanctions and Kazatomprom hits a transportation cost hurdle
2 – The Downs And Ups Of Mineral Resources
Thursday 19 September 2024
Fighting weak lithium and iron ore prices, Mineral Resources’ share price has tanked, but news on an infrastructure sell-down and large gas reserve estimates go some way to righting the ship
3 – Material Matters: Lithium Enthusiasm Is Back
Thursday 12 September 2024
A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Two brokers anticipate a material lithium price rally, and analysts review iron ore and base metals price forecasts
4 – Rudi’s View: Key Picks, Best Buys & Conviction Calls
Thursday 12 September 2024
Post-August updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments
5 – Gen.Ai: Infrastructure Arms Race Powers Ahead
Monday 16 September 2024
Behind the Gen.Ai megatrend is the growing demand for data centres with major news making events putting the sector back into the spotlight, alongside the adjacent industries being swept up in the infrastructure build out
6 – In Brief: Banks vs Miners, MinRes, Paladin & Steadfast
Friday 13 September 2024
Weekly Broker Wrap: Volatility is proving to be the name of the game in September with this week proving to be no exception
7 – Gold & Dividends Shine For Northern Star
Thursday 12 September 2024
New broker research on Northern Star Resources highlights production growth from current investment along with a rising dividend profile
8 – Dicker Data Preps For PC Refresh Cycle Upswing
Tuesday 17 September 2024
Analysts see value in Dicker Data shares based on second quarter momentum and potential upside to PC sales
9 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-09-24
Monday 16 September 2024
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
10 – Rudi’s View: Plenty Of Traps In Equity Valuations
Wednesday 18 September 2024
In this week's Weekly Insights:-Plenty Of Traps In Equity Valuations-Post-August Key Picks-FNArena Talks-Gen.Ai – A New Section On The Website