Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 Sep 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 12 September 2024 to 19 September 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Uranium Week: U308 Supply In The Spotlight Tuesday 17 September 2024 The brave new world continues to reveal the heightened risk of geopolitics when it comes to global commodity supplies. This week uranium was in focus as Russia suggests a retaliation against Western sanctions and Kazatomprom hits a transportation cost hurdle

2 – The Downs And Ups Of Mineral Resources Thursday 19 September 2024 Fighting weak lithium and iron ore prices, Mineral Resources’ share price has tanked, but news on an infrastructure sell-down and large gas reserve estimates go some way to righting the ship

3 – Material Matters: Lithium Enthusiasm Is Back Thursday 12 September 2024 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Two brokers anticipate a material lithium price rally, and analysts review iron ore and base metals price forecasts

4 – Rudi’s View: Key Picks, Best Buys & Conviction Calls Thursday 12 September 2024 Post-August updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

5 – Gen.Ai: Infrastructure Arms Race Powers Ahead Monday 16 September 2024 Behind the Gen.Ai megatrend is the growing demand for data centres with major news making events putting the sector back into the spotlight, alongside the adjacent industries being swept up in the infrastructure build out

6 – In Brief: Banks vs Miners, MinRes, Paladin & Steadfast Friday 13 September 2024 Weekly Broker Wrap: Volatility is proving to be the name of the game in September with this week proving to be no exception

7 – Gold & Dividends Shine For Northern Star Thursday 12 September 2024 New broker research on Northern Star Resources highlights production growth from current investment along with a rising dividend profile

8 – Dicker Data Preps For PC Refresh Cycle Upswing Tuesday 17 September 2024 Analysts see value in Dicker Data shares based on second quarter momentum and potential upside to PC sales

9 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-09-24 Monday 16 September 2024 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

10 – Rudi’s View: Plenty Of Traps In Equity Valuations Wednesday 18 September 2024 In this week’s Weekly Insights:-Plenty Of Traps In Equity Valuations-Post-August Key Picks-FNArena Talks-Gen.Ai – A New Section On The Website By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorPlenty Of Traps In Equity ValuationsFinancial markets operate in a constant flux because of changes in

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms