The Market In Numbers – 21 Sep 2024

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 21 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12478.500 -2.76% 0.25% 6.50% 6.02% 6.50% All Ordinaries 8437.20 1.37% 1.45% 5.28% 7.76% 5.28% S&P ASX 200 8209.50 1.35% 1.45% 5.69% 8.15% 5.69% S&P ASX 300 8140.80 1.35% 1.45% 5.61% 8.03% 5.61% Communication Services 1611.80 1.42% -0.29% 7.37% 1.49% 7.37% Consumer Discretionary 3853.60 2.09% 1.10% 9.74% 18.93% 9.74% Consumer Staples 12745.50 0.11% -0.80% 2.97% 3.53% 2.97% Energy 8784.90 1.75% -5.76% -12.43% -17.30% -12.43% Financials 8569.50 2.37% 4.18% 11.92% 27.55% 11.92% Health Care 44571.20 -1.91% -2.73% 0.71% 5.27% 0.71% Industrials 7433.30 -0.97% -0.22% 9.13% 8.26% 9.13% Info Technology 2652.40 2.20% 4.79% 13.28% 44.71% 13.28% Materials 16457.90 1.67% -0.25% -2.49% -15.56% -2.49% Real Estate 4077.80 1.79% 7.19% 14.44% 21.81% 14.44% Utilities 8934.60 2.31% 0.74% -3.77% 9.23% -3.77% A-REITs 1860.70 1.73% 7.20% 14.55% 23.85% 14.55% All Technology Index 3408.20 1.50% 1.47% 8.61% 26.51% 8.61% Banks 3648.10 2.85% 4.57% 14.17% 31.25% 14.17% Gold Index 8685.80 1.15% 2.23% 18.06% 17.89% 18.06% Metals & Mining 5325.10 1.31% -0.57% -4.06% -17.65% -4.06%

The World

Index 21 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8229.99 -0.52% -1.75% 0.81% 6.42% 0.81% DAX30 18720.01 0.11% -0.99% 2.66% 11.75% 2.66% Hang Seng 18258.57 5.12% 1.50% 3.05% 7.10% 3.05% Nikkei 225 37723.91 3.12% -2.39% -4.70% 12.73% -4.70% DJIA 42063.36 1.62% 1.20% 7.53% 11.60% 7.53% S&P500 5702.55 1.36% 0.96% 4.43% 19.55% 4.43% Nasdaq Comp 17948.32 1.49% 1.32% 1.22% 19.56% 1.22%

Metals & Minerals

Index 21 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2611.80 0.96% 2.25% 11.71% 27.75% 11.71% Silver (oz) 31.11 2.98% 4.29% 6.36% 27.60% 6.36% Copper (lb) 4.3485 3.28% 3.30% 0.35% 14.19% 0.35% Aluminium (lb) 1.1439 5.43% 2.88% 1.73% 17.65% 1.73% Nickel (lb) 7.3501 1.98% -4.04% -5.50% -1.17% -5.50% Zinc (lb) 1.3239 2.72% 1.94% -0.17% 17.72% -0.17% Uranium (lb) weekly 80. -0.62% -1.23% -3.90% -6.98% -3.90% Iron Ore (t) 92.03 -1.11% -6.69% -13.59% -33.42% -13.59%

Energy

Index 21 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 71.14 2.82% -6.43% -13.10% -3.62% -13.10% Brent Crude 74.86 5.85% -5.18% -12.38% -5.55% -12.38%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

