ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.670 11.72% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.650 -18.89% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 11.63% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 -11.36% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.195 11.43% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.350 -10.69% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.210 8.52% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.300 -6.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.900 8.21% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.330 -5.00% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.060 8.16% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.095 -5.00% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.730 7.45% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.780 6.11% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.980 -3.72% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.230 5.13% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.330 -3.72% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.860 4.67% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.410 -3.53% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.025 4.59% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.275 -3.51% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 4.35% EVT – EVT LIMITED 10.470 -3.50% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.985 4.23% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.520 -3.47% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.160 3.88% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 33.790 -3.40% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.350 3.20% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.010 -3.37% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.335 3.08% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.730 -3.37% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.390 3.02% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.150 -3.36% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.770 2.97% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.900 -3.33% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.445 2.85% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.770 -3.33% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.860 2.53% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.910 -3.32%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms