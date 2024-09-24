ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|2.380
|78.95%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|134.530
|-18.42%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.285
|18.75%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.360
|-6.49%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|15.38%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|32.610
|-4.57%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|4.810
|13.98%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.440
|-4.35%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.010
|12.73%
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|4.680
|-3.70%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.190
|11.76%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.930
|-3.62%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.250
|11.11%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|6.240
|-3.26%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.360
|10.57%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.770
|-3.08%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.860
|10.14%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|138.060
|-3.04%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.190
|10.00%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|38.500
|-3.02%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.150
|7.79%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|18.030
|-3.01%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.675
|7.14%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|32.800
|-2.93%
|GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP
|0.680
|7.09%
|WEB – WEBJET LIMITED
|7.150
|-2.72%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|3.520
|6.67%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.190
|-2.56%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|39.160
|6.53%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|7.410
|-2.50%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.930
|6.20%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.190
|-2.45%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|9.800
|6.18%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|11.950
|-2.45%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.480
|6.06%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.210
|-2.42%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.380
|5.80%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.900
|-2.36%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|32.820
|-2.35%
