ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.380 78.95% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 134.530 -18.42% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.285 18.75% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.360 -6.49% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 15.38% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 32.610 -4.57% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 4.810 13.98% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.010 12.73% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.680 -3.70% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.190 11.76% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.930 -3.62% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 11.11% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.240 -3.26% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.360 10.57% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.770 -3.08% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.860 10.14% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 138.060 -3.04% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.190 10.00% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 38.500 -3.02% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.150 7.79% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 18.030 -3.01% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 7.14% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 32.800 -2.93% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.680 7.09% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.150 -2.72% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.520 6.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 39.160 6.53% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.410 -2.50% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.930 6.20% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.190 -2.45% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.800 6.18% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 11.950 -2.45% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.480 6.06% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.210 -2.42% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.380 5.80% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.900 -2.36% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 32.820 -2.35%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms