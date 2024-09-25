ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-09-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.750 13.45% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 30.610 -9.09%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.215 7.50% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.200 -7.56%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.385 6.94% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 -7.02%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.400 6.87% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.130 -5.83%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.140 6.15% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.710 -5.00%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.090 5.83% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.040 -4.22%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 41.290 5.44% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 168.120 -4.01%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.180 5.31% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.450 -3.89%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.990 5.28% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.120 -3.87%
MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 5.00% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.970 -3.71%
FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 18.850 4.72% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.655 -3.68%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.820 4.60% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.265 -3.64%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.180 4.31% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.000 -3.61%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.570 4.27% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.670 -3.61%
WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 4.17% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.370 -3.52%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 4.00% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 15.880 -3.41%
BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 42.700 3.84% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 30.300 -3.19%
RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 120.850 3.78% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.820 -3.09%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.555 3.74% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.960 -3.03%
PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.125 3.69% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 56.490 -2.99%

