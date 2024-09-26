ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.630 13.51% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.920 -12.73% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 11.43% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.850 -5.00% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.380 10.40% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.290 -3.01% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.275 10.00% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.660 -2.92% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 10.00% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.190 7.77% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.700 -2.68% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.450 7.61% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.920 -2.26% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.285 7.55% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.305 -2.25% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.285 7.55% DXS – DEXUS 7.580 -2.19% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.110 7.35% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.010 -1.95% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 28.520 7.22% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.300 -1.85% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.330 6.88% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.190 -1.79% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.170 6.25% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.525 -1.61% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.730 5.97% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.190 -1.24% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.155 5.96% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 96.420 -1.19% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.725 5.84% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.705 -1.16% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.090 5.83% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.220 -0.94% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.910 5.59% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 55.570 -0.91% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.390 5.41% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.170 -0.85% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.320 5.40% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.720 -0.80%

