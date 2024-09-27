ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-09-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 49.140 13.93% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.250 -44.44% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.710 12.70% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.270 -7.97% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.250 8.89% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.500 -6.02% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.785 8.28% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.270 -5.26% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 11.970 8.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.460 -4.26% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.200 8.01% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.635 -4.11% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 8.00% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.048 -4.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.300 7.35% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.845 -3.91% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 57.230 7.29% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.255 -3.83% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.480 6.67% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 134.410 -3.67% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.270 6.41% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.640 -3.65% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.420 6.33% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.275 -3.51% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.160 5.69% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.720 -3.20% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.550 5.32% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.560 -2.95% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 4.88% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.255 -2.71% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.700 4.82% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.880 -2.70% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.400 4.80% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.490 -2.61% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.060 4.79% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.380 -2.56% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.115 4.55% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.990 -2.54% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.230 4.55% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.380 -2.47%

