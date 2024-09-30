ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-09-24

Daily Market Reports | Sep 30 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 20.51% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 1.000 -8.26% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.295 18.00% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.740 -5.13% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.035 16.67% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.375 -4.51% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.565 7.19% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.325 -4.41% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.650 6.00% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.110 -4.35% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 52.040 5.90% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.060 -4.19% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.285 5.56% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.505 5.21% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 4.65% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 -3.64% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.440 4.35% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.860 -3.50% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.200 4.23% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.255 -3.46% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.170 4.00% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 34.140 -3.34% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.395 3.95% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.380 -3.12% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 4.240 3.92% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.200 -3.08% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.205 3.88% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.735 -3.07% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 8.200 3.80% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 77.920 -2.75% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.540 3.70% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.210 -2.64% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.170 3.54% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.315 -2.59% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.270 3.48% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.750 -2.54% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 25.200 3.45% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.320 -2.40%

