POP MART Debuts Its Latest Australian Store at Gold Coast’s Iconic Pacific Fair Shopping Centre

PR NewsWire | Sep 30 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — POP MART officially opened its newest store at the iconic Pacific Fair Shopping Centre in Gold Coast, Queensland. This marks POP MART’s tenth store in Australia, further strengthening its presence in the market.

The store’s design embodies POP MART’s signature creative style, featuring a luxurious gold and silver colour scheme inspired by the golden coastline of Gold Coast. When entering the store, visitors are greeted by a giant sculpture of SKULLPANDA The Philosophy – a mysterious owl poised on a branch, inviting art toy fans into a world of whimsical beauty. The sculpture serves as both a visual centerpiece and a photo zone, allowing fans to capture memorable moments during their visit.

To celebrate the grand opening, POP MART launched the POP BEAN Koala Set, a global exclusive featuring beloved characters LABUBU and DIMOO as adorable koalas, a tribute to Australia’s iconic wildlife. On the opening day, customers who made qualifying purchases also had the chance to receive a special LABUBU giveaway. The event also featured the return of the ZIMOMO Sunny Figurine, a Queensland-limited release, alongside sought-after editions like the LABUBU Diver Figurine and MOLLY Mozero, with a range of gifts and special arrangements creating a warm and memorable atmosphere.

Gold Coast is world-renowned for its stunning beaches, vibrant tourism, and rich shopping and entertainment offerings. As one of Australia’s fastest-growing cities, it attracts millions of tourists each year, making it a key location for POP MART’s ongoing global expansion.

Since entering the Australian market in 2021, POP MART has rapidly expanded its footprint, establishing a strong presence across key cities like Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. With the newly opened Pacific Fair store further strengthening its presence in Queensland, POP MART continues to foster a deeper connection with local audiences.

As part of its broader global vision, the brand is committed to fostering cultural exchange through art toys, bringing innovative designs and creative experiences to consumers worldwide. POP MART plans to further expand its stores, Robo Shops, and e-commerce channels, driving a more inclusive and accessible experience for its growing global community.

