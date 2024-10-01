ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.765 22.57% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.275 -6.78% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.830 7.10% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.345 -6.60% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 210.800 4.88% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.440 4.73% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.935 -6.50% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.760 4.15% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.033 -5.71% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.720 4.06% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.480 -4.95% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.420 3.95% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.770 3.92% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.820 -4.46% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.520 3.57% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.330 -4.32% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.210 3.42% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.320 -4.23% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 291.420 3.31% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.790 -4.02% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.410 3.30% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 4.090 -3.54% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.780 3.19% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 19.960 -3.48% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.335 3.08% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.720 -3.38% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.000 3.03% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.580 -3.37% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.540 3.01% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 7.170 -3.37% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.130 2.90% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.400 -3.23% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.770 2.72% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 55.940 -3.05% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 2.70% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 44.640 -2.87% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.200 2.56% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 18.020 -2.86%

