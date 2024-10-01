ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|1.765
|22.57%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.275
|-6.78%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.830
|7.10%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.345
|-6.60%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|210.800
|4.88%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.215
|-6.52%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.440
|4.73%
|WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED
|0.935
|-6.50%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.760
|4.15%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.033
|-5.71%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|8.720
|4.06%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.480
|-4.95%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.420
|3.95%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.770
|3.92%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.820
|-4.46%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.520
|3.57%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.330
|-4.32%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.210
|3.42%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|11.320
|-4.23%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|291.420
|3.31%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.790
|-4.02%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.410
|3.30%
|LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC
|4.090
|-3.54%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.780
|3.19%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|19.960
|-3.48%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.335
|3.08%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.720
|-3.38%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|16.000
|3.03%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.580
|-3.37%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.540
|3.01%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|7.170
|-3.37%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.130
|2.90%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.400
|-3.23%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|3.770
|2.72%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|55.940
|-3.05%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.190
|2.70%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|44.640
|-2.87%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.200
|2.56%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|18.020
|-2.86%
