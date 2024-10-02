ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 02 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.340 33.33% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -9.09% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.775 9.93% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.860 -8.02% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 9.52% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.655 8.52% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 -4.55% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.255 8.51% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.320 -4.48% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.455 8.33% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.300 -3.59% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.910 8.22% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.600 -3.56% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.640 7.54% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -3.43% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 7.14% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 16.160 -3.35% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.790 6.23% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 10.170 -3.33% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.360 5.33% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.290 -3.32% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.420 5.23% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.660 -3.27% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.245 4.62% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 12.560 -3.16% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.560 3.87% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.155 -2.94% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.485 3.13% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 15.860 -2.88% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 25.910 3.10% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.390 -2.77% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 12.010 3.00% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.040 -2.76% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 2.94% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 39.360 -2.69% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.245 2.89% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 36.390 -2.67% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.410 2.89% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.980 -2.65%

