ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 02 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.340
|33.33%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|-9.09%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.775
|9.93%
|WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED
|0.860
|-8.02%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.230
|9.52%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.205
|-4.65%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.655
|8.52%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.105
|-4.55%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.255
|8.51%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.320
|-4.48%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.455
|8.33%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.300
|-3.59%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|1.910
|8.22%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.600
|-3.56%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.640
|7.54%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.250
|-3.43%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.300
|7.14%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|16.160
|-3.35%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|1.790
|6.23%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|10.170
|-3.33%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.360
|5.33%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.290
|-3.32%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.420
|5.23%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.660
|-3.27%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.245
|4.62%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|12.560
|-3.16%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.560
|3.87%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.155
|-2.94%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.485
|3.13%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|15.860
|-2.88%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|25.910
|3.10%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|20.390
|-2.77%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|12.010
|3.00%
|WEB – WEBJET LIMITED
|7.040
|-2.76%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.175
|2.94%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|39.360
|-2.69%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.245
|2.89%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|36.390
|-2.67%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|6.410
|2.89%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|6.980
|-2.65%
