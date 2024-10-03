ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.350 8.43% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.305 -10.29% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.060 7.85% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 -9.80% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 6.67% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -8.70% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.940 5.87% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.275 -8.33% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.630 4.15% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.940 3.74% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.725 -6.45% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.535 3.37% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.930 -5.56% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.470 3.27% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 44.260 -5.04% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.890 3.21% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.150 -4.83% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.320 3.11% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% DXS – DEXUS 7.810 3.03% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.435 -4.40% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.400 3.00% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.770 -4.35% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 130.530 2.93% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.048 -4.00% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.200 2.80% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.210 2.79% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.395 -3.79% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 4.060 2.78% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.140 -3.68% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.130 2.66% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.595 -3.63% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 2.63% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.725 -3.63% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.680 2.63% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.500 -3.58% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.930 2.53% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.275 -3.41%

