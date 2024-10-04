ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.490 10.37% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.670 -12.14% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 9.52% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.315 -5.73% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 140.690 7.78% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.500 -5.54% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.755 4.14% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 -5.45% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.255 4.08% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.300 -4.90% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 3.92% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.100 -4.76% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.060 3.54% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 3.020 3.07% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.365 -3.95% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.850 3.03% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.740 -3.90% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.900 2.98% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.500 -3.85% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.300 2.86% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.550 -3.79% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 2.86% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.500 -3.58% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 4.180 2.70% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.430 -3.57% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.550 2.59% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.050 -3.50% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 8.560 2.39% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.740 -3.44% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 96.240 2.38% APA – APA GROUP 7.490 -3.35% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.870 2.35% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.295 -3.28% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.320 2.33% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.550 -3.27% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.690 2.28% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.580 -3.24% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 26.640 2.23% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.620 -3.22%

