Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 4 October 2024

Our top ten news from 26 September 2024 to 03 October 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-10-2024 Tuesday 01 October 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Tuas’ Simba Roars Above Competitors Thursday 26 September 2024 From a humble demerger in June 2020, the Singapore based Tuas is putting some major runs on the board which is attracting the attention of both customers and investors

3 – Rudi’s View: Banks, Miners & Quality Small Caps Thursday 26 September 2024 Post-August updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

4 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 02-10-2024 Wednesday 02 October 2024 The EU tackling the big issue of embedded emissions on imports; BlueScope’s ESG credentials; power demand to surge as the world adapts and Australia’s pathway to net zero emissions

5 – Rudi’s View: Ten Highflyers With More Upside Potential Wednesday 02 October 2024 In this week’s Weekly Insights:-Ten Highflyers With More Upside Potential-FNArena Talks-All-Weather Research: Post-August Changes-FNArena on SaturdayBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorTen Highflyers With More Upside PotentialAlmost thirty years of closely following financial markets

6 – Rudi’s Comprehensive August 2024 Review Friday 27 September 2024 A compilation of stories relating to the August 2024 corporate reporting season in Australia, including FNArena’s final balance for the season

7 – Upside For The New Webjet(s) Thursday 26 September 2024 Analysts are positive on Webjet’s demerger of its B2B and B2C businesses into separate listed entities, allowing each to focus more specifically

8 – Uranium Week: Uranium Joins The China Rally Tuesday 01 October 2024 Global momentum for nuclear energy generation supported buying interest in the uranium spot price market while analyst remain positive on the longer-term price outlook and challenged supply dynamics

9 – Interview With Michael Howell, CrossBorder Capital Thursday 03 October 2024 Michael Howell, founder and managing director of CrossBorder Capital, chatted with FNArena from London about global liquidity, its impact on asset markets including equities, gold, bonds and commodities

10 – Cyclically Challenged Brickworks Prioritises Cash Tuesday 01 October 2024 FY24 results for Brickworks beat consensus forecasts and analysts expect growth for the property division and an increasing dividend

