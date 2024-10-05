The Market In Numbers – 5 Oct 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 05 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12619.940 1.30% 1.58% 1.58% 7.22% 7.70% All Ordinaries 8416.60 -0.71% -1.43% -1.43% 7.50% 5.03% S&P ASX 200 8150.00 -0.76% -1.45% -1.45% 7.37% 4.92% S&P ASX 300 8091.00 -0.75% -1.44% -1.44% 7.37% 4.97% Communication Services 1598.70 0.04% 0.36% 0.36% 0.66% 6.49% Consumer Discretionary 3742.60 -2.55% -2.51% -2.51% 15.51% 6.58% Consumer Staples 12293.60 -1.59% -1.38% -1.38% -0.14% -0.68% Energy 9495.20 6.73% 4.01% 4.01% -10.61% -5.35% Financials 8029.80 -1.97% -2.33% -2.33% 19.52% 4.87% Health Care 44580.20 1.55% 1.15% 1.15% 5.29% 0.73% Industrials 7358.10 -0.60% -1.19% -1.19% 7.17% 8.02% Info Technology 2659.00 -1.43% -2.15% -2.15% 45.07% 13.56% Materials 17760.50 -1.33% -3.04% -3.04% -8.87% 5.23% Real Estate 4067.10 0.84% 0.39% 0.39% 21.49% 14.14% Utilities 9060.30 0.89% 0.86% 0.86% 10.77% -2.42% A-REITs 1855.50 0.88% 0.40% 0.40% 23.50% 14.23% All Technology Index 3461.90 0.49% -0.35% -0.35% 28.50% 10.33% Banks 3345.20 -2.22% -2.78% -2.78% 20.35% 4.69% Gold Index 8616.10 -3.10% -1.21% -1.21% 16.94% 17.11% Metals & Mining 5809.40 -1.29% -3.04% -3.04% -10.16% 4.66%

The World

Index 05 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8280.63 -0.48% 0.53% 0.53% 7.08% 1.43% DAX30 19120.93 -1.81% -1.06% -1.06% 14.14% 4.86% Hang Seng 22736.87 10.20% 7.59% 7.59% 33.37% 28.32% Nikkei 225 38635.62 -3.00% 1.89% 1.89% 15.45% -2.39% DJIA 42352.75 0.09% 0.05% 0.05% 12.37% 8.27% S&P500 5751.07 0.22% -0.20% -0.20% 20.57% 5.32% Nasdaq Comp 18137.85 0.10% -0.28% -0.28% 20.83% 2.29%

Metals & Minerals

Index 05 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2675.90 -0.71% -0.21% -0.21% 30.88% 14.45% Silver (oz) 32.29 -0.03% 1.19% 1.19% 32.44% 10.39% Copper (lb) 4.5450 1.72% -1.16% -1.16% 19.35% 4.88% Aluminium (lb) 1.1880 0.73% 0.12% 0.12% 22.18% 5.65% Nickel (lb) 8.0213 6.06% 4.60% 4.60% 7.86% 3.13% Zinc (lb) 1.4040 0.68% 1.30% 1.30% 24.84% 5.87% Uranium (lb) weekly 82. 3.47% 0.00% 0.00% -4.65% -1.50% Iron Ore (t) 108.31 17.04% 16.49% 16.49% -21.65% 1.69%

Energy

Index 05 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 73.69 9.27% 7.36% 7.36% -0.16% -9.98% Brent Crude 77.64 9.54% 8.53% 8.53% -2.04% -9.13%









