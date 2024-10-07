ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 07 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 6.090 45.69% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 -19.52% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 21.74% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.390 -4.30% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.315 21.15% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.445 -3.99% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.880 18.92% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.035 12.90% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.685 -2.84% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.480 10.34% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.260 -2.70% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.600 9.52% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.285 7.55% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.470 -2.37% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.220 7.32% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 137.450 -2.30% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.450 6.84% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.680 -2.13% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.240 6.44% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.730 -2.10% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.700 5.88% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 121.170 -2.03% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.010 5.79% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.860 -2.00% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.590 5.59% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 -1.89% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.895 5.29% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.100 -1.87% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.310 5.08% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.540 -1.55% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 5.00% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.620 -1.52% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 36.340 4.79% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.990 -1.49% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 53.340 4.61% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.720 -1.46% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.160 4.50% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 54.530 -1.45%

