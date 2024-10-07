ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 07 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC
|6.090
|45.69%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.340
|-19.52%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.280
|21.74%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|31.390
|-4.30%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.315
|21.15%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.445
|-3.99%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.880
|18.92%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.245
|-3.92%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.035
|12.90%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.685
|-2.84%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.480
|10.34%
|COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT
|1.260
|-2.70%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.600
|9.52%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.190
|-2.56%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.285
|7.55%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.470
|-2.37%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.220
|7.32%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|137.450
|-2.30%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|20.450
|6.84%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.680
|-2.13%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.240
|6.44%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.730
|-2.10%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.700
|5.88%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|121.170
|-2.03%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.010
|5.79%
|CNU – CHORUS LIMITED
|7.860
|-2.00%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.590
|5.59%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.260
|-1.89%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.895
|5.29%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.100
|-1.87%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.310
|5.08%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|2.540
|-1.55%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.105
|5.00%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.620
|-1.52%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|36.340
|4.79%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.990
|-1.49%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|53.340
|4.61%
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|4.720
|-1.46%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.160
|4.50%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|54.530
|-1.45%
