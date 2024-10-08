ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.440 7.46% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.094 -10.48% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.960 6.67% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.790 3.84% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 -6.45% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.770 3.71% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.510 -5.63% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.390 2.73% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.490 -5.51% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.320 2.72% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 2.63% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 19.270 -5.31% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.330 2.19% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.270 -5.26% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 2.04% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.835 -5.11% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 140.200 2.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.000 1.94% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.735 -4.55% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.265 1.92% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.700 -4.42% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.365 1.87% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.110 -4.31% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.840 1.74% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.150 -4.21% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.940 1.66% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.610 -4.15% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.320 1.59% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.530 -3.97% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.980 1.53% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 51.230 -3.96% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 31.010 1.51% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.070 -3.76% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.690 1.50% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.695 -3.42% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.695 1.46% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.485 -3.26%

