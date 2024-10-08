Budget Direct calls for storm prep reminder ahead of summer

PR NewsWire | 3:08 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – A recent survey conducted by Budget Direct Home Insurance reveals that wary Australians are prioritising storm prep ahead of another natural disaster season.

The national survey reveals that Aussies are cleaning their gutters and securing their home insurance now more than ever.

The number of Australians who had never cleaned their gutter had dropped in 2023 (15%) compared to the same Budget Direct survey done in 2021 (21%).

Almost half of respondents said they cleared their gutters once a year, which despite being less than the biannual recommendation, is higher than the 36% from 2021.

Of those who cleaned their gutters at least once a quarter, those aged 18 to 27 were the most diligent.

When taking a look at storm cover, the number of respondents who had total contents cover on their home insurance was up significantly from 38% in 2021 to 53% in 2023.

The percentage of respondents with total rebuild costs cover also increased from 35% in 2021 to 41% in 2023.

Impressively, more than a third of survey respondents had an action plan in place in case of a severe storm.

The Queensland respondents were the most prepared, with 46% saying they had an action plan in place for their household in case of an emergency.

To keep Aussies prepared for natural disaster season, Budget Direct shares their top tips to keep your home secured:

Clean those gutters! Twice a year is recommended. It sounds simple but this is one of the best ways to minimise damage to your home from storms and rainwater. Blocked gutters can send rainwater where it doesn’t belong, seeping into your roof, ceiling and walls.



Check your roof regularly and fix any damage. It’s worth checking the roof is in good condition. You can even start by going through the roof cavity (above the manhole) and checking if you can see any sunlight. If you do spot some damage (whether it’s a gap, rust, or discolouration), make sure you take the right steps to repair it. No matter what kind of damage you’re looking at, the sooner you deal with it, the better.



Keep up to date with the weather warnings The Bureau of Meteorology issues weather warnings before potentially serious storms strike. If you know what’s coming, you can ensure no loose objects are lying around the yard, your windows are shut and the chances of damage from a storm are minimised.



For the full breakdown and further insights from the Budget Direct Australian Storm Survey visit here.

Link request: Please keep all links in this article to direct readers to the most accurate location for more information.

DISCLAIMER

Budget Direct Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411. Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066 on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 586 353.

This is general information only, and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation and needs and you should consider whether it is appropriate for you, having regard to these factors before acting on it. Read the Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination, Financial Services Guide, Key Fact Sheets available at budgetdirect.com.au , and consider if the product is right for you before deciding to purchase or continue to hold the product.

While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms