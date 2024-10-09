ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.820 11.56% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.000 6.38% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.435 -6.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.890 6.25% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 47.940 -6.42% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.560 5.05% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 -5.88% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.235 4.44% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 -5.71% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.700 4.42% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.790 -5.39% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 101.430 4.35% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.750 -5.37% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 1.000 4.17% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.360 -5.26% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.260 4.03% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.895 -5.25% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.330 4.01% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.390 -5.12% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 186.630 4.01% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.850 -5.00% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.260 3.90% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.275 3.77% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.530 -4.67% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.950 3.75% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.265 -4.17% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.510 3.24% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.310 -4.03% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.280 3.01% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.340 -3.74% 360 – LIFE360 INC 20.560 2.80% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.890 2.78% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.230 -3.53% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 19.090 2.74% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.410 -3.39% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.810 2.70% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.460 -3.31%

