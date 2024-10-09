Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & WTI Crude

Technicals | 10:56 AM

Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

All material has been re-published with permission.

First Up, Nasdaq100

Provided the Nasdaq 100 remains above an important layer of support at 19,600/500, the index’s upside prospects remain intact, including a test and break of the mid-July 20690 high.

However, if this key support level were to break, it would warn of a deeper decline towards support at 18,400.

Australia: ASX200

The ASX200’s rejection early last week from its long-standing trend channel resistance 8250/60 area raised questions about its upside prospects.

Nonetheless, providing it holds above support at 8110/00, we will give the upside the benefit of the doubt.

Aware that should the ASX200 lose support at 8110/00ish, it warns that a deeper pullback towards 7900 is underway.

Crude Oil

The technical levels we are watching in crude oil are support at US$72.50/bbl and resistance coming from the 200-day moving average at US$77.25/bbl, as well as last night’s high at US$78.4/bbl.

Gold

Gold needs to hold support at US$2600/oz to keep the uptrend intact and prospects of another leg higher to US$2700/oz.

