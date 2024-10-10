ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 10 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 8.200 38.75% MAC – METALS ACQUISITION LIMITED 18.400 -11.11% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.385 18.46% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.120 -4.30% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.310 16.98% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.250 -4.21% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.295 9.26% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 -3.47% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 9.09% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.000 -3.15% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.880 7.32% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.310 -3.10% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.225 7.14% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.810 -2.43% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.465 6.90% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.900 -2.42% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 51.180 6.76% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 32.040 -2.20% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.345 6.32% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.300 -2.13% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.034 6.25% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.760 -2.13% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.835 5.70% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.625 -2.11% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.380 5.56% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.245 -2.00% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.110 5.50% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.980 -2.00% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.970 5.30% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.315 -1.87% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.810 5.25% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.970 -1.86% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.715 4.38% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 -1.82% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.130 4.33% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.800 -1.80% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.820 4.23% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.560 -1.77% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.720 4.18% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.390 -1.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms