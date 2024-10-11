ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.270 9.66% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.445 -4.30% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.000 9.49% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.845 -3.98% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.880 7.48% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.260 6.12% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.285 -3.39% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.740 5.31% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.033 -2.94% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.450 4.69% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.215 -2.80% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.235 4.44% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.920 -2.67% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.160 4.35% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 140.040 -2.41% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.910 4.00% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.060 -2.37% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.380 3.93% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.975 -2.23% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.270 3.85% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.680 -2.22% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 105.000 3.42% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 -2.13% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 9.400 3.41% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.970 -2.11% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.430 3.25% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.960 -2.04% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.540 3.01% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.990 -1.97% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.735 2.80% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 52.170 -1.86% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.285 2.80% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.590 -1.82% MAC – METALS ACQUISITION LIMITED 18.910 2.77% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.460 -1.80% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.690 2.67% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.610 -1.78% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 59.020 2.63% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.260 -1.74%

