AUSTRALIANS VALUE FAMILY RECIPES OVER MONEY

Aussies reveal the lengths they would go to for a recipe this World Egg Day

Nearly 2 in 3 (64%) agree that these are more are more valuable than money**

Over 18M million eggs are consumed in Australia each day

World Egg Day takes place Friday 11th of October 2024

SYDNEY, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks World Egg Day , a celebration of the humble egg—a small but nutritious kitchen staple that continues to stand the test of time in Australian diets. In fact, in the past year alone, Australians have consumed over 6.5bil eggs*.



Cheesy Tomato Pesto Puffs, Australian Eggs

Eggs play a starring role in many treasured family recipes. This World Egg Day, new research from Australian Eggs and YouGov reveals that nearly two in three (64%) Australians with family recipes agree these are more valuable than money.

In pursuit of a coveted recipe, Aussies have revealed that they either have, or are willing to:

Build a close relationship with the recipe holder (25%)

Try to sneakily locate the recipe (6% or around 1 million Aussies)

Forego a small monetary inheritance (5% or around 1 million Aussies)

Travel to get a recipe (13%)

Pay a significant amount of money (8%)

Despite this eagerness to acquire treasured recipes, more than half of Aussies with family recipes (55%) are determined to protect their family recipes at all costs, with over one in four (27%) agreeing they would never share them.

Men are more willing than women to get protective of family dishes (61% vs. 51%), as are Gen Z and Millennials compared to Baby Boomers (64% vs. 45%).

When asked about tweaking a family recipe, (46%) of Australians** said they would never dare alter a family dish.

Tradition vs. trends

While two in three (66%) Aussies have tried a trending social media recipe, 82% agree a family recipe is superior to a trending dish. Additionally, 84% would be more impressed if someone cooked them something using a family recipe than a trending social media recipe.

When it comes to eggs, nostalgia and tradition are hard-boiled into our culture. Over 90% of Aussies say they have been enjoying one or more egg dishes since childhood, with scrambled eggs and toast (69%) and omelettes (66%) leading the way.

Celebrate World Egg Day

To honour generations of eggs-cellence, Australian Eggs has released a range of new egg-centric recipes for World Egg Day. From comforting classics to modern creations, the recipes include cheesy pesto and ham puffs, bombe Alaska, air fryer sweet potato skins, lemon meringue cheesecake, pumpkin risotto, dhal with eggs, Mexican slice and more.

Rowan McMonnies, Managing Director of Australian Eggs said: "With each generation, eggs have been reimagined, adapting to Australians evolving palettes, multicultural influences and culinary trends. Eggs are the true kitchen chameleon."

He added: "Whether it’s whipping up a nostalgic family favourite or trying a new recipe, it’s clear that Australians are embracing the convenience and versatility of eggs."

Health & fitness expert and Australian Eggs ambassador Sam Wood said: "I remember making eggs and soldiers as an after-school snack in the ’90s. Fast forward to today, and I’m always sharing with my community the importance of protein, with eggs still being my go-to for a nutritional boost. World Egg Day is the perfect reminder of how eggs are a true nutritional powerhouse. We go through about two dozen a week in my house!"

This World Egg Day, discover recipe inspiration from both the past and present by visiting Australian Eggs.

Australian Eggs is a member-owned, not-for-profit organisation providing marketing, research and development services to support Australian egg farmers.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Additional research findings, according to Australian Eggs:

The best cook in the family?

2 in 5 (40%) Aussies think their parents are the best cooks in the family

3 in 10 (30)% consider themselves the best cook in the family

Aussie meal planning habits

Half (50%) of Aussies plan their meals for the week

Millennials are the most likely to plan their meals for the week

Making trending recipes

2 in 3 (66%) have tried a trending social media recipe

1 in 3 cook a trending recipe at least once a month

Other notes:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov. Total sample size was 1,066 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken in September 2024 . The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of Australians aged 18 years or older.

. The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of Australians aged 18 years or older. *Source: Australian Eggs Annual Consumption Figures, June 2024

**Referring to Australians with family recipes

