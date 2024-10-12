The Market In Numbers – 12 Oct 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 12 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12845.640 1.79% 3.40% 3.40% 9.13% 9.63% All Ordinaries 8491.50 0.89% -0.55% -0.55% 8.46% 5.96% S&P ASX 200 8214.50 0.79% -0.67% -0.67% 8.22% 5.75% S&P ASX 300 8157.60 0.82% -0.63% -0.63% 8.25% 5.83% Communication Services 1609.30 0.66% 1.03% 1.03% 1.33% 7.20% Consumer Discretionary 3803.80 1.64% -0.91% -0.91% 17.39% 8.32% Consumer Staples 12415.00 0.99% -0.40% -0.40% 0.85% 0.30% Energy 9317.50 -1.87% 2.07% 2.07% -12.29% -7.12% Financials 8222.20 2.40% 0.01% 0.01% 22.38% 7.38% Health Care 45320.70 1.66% 2.83% 2.83% 7.04% 2.41% Industrials 7438.50 1.09% -0.11% -0.11% 8.34% 9.21% Info Technology 2724.40 2.46% 0.26% 0.26% 48.64% 16.35% Materials 17507.20 -1.43% -4.42% -4.42% -10.17% 3.73% Real Estate 4021.00 -1.13% -0.75% -0.75% 20.11% 12.85% Utilities 9034.10 -0.29% 0.57% 0.57% 10.45% -2.70% A-REITs 1834.20 -1.15% -0.75% -0.75% 22.08% 12.92% All Technology Index 3562.20 2.90% 2.54% 2.54% 32.23% 13.52% Banks 3422.20 2.30% -0.54% -0.54% 23.12% 7.10% Gold Index 8745.20 1.50% 0.27% 0.27% 18.70% 18.86% Metals & Mining 5720.70 -1.53% -4.52% -4.52% -11.53% 3.07%

The World

Index 12 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8253.65 -0.33% 0.20% 0.20% 6.73% 1.10% DAX30 19373.83 1.32% 0.25% 0.25% 15.65% 6.24% Hang Seng 21251.98 -6.53% 0.56% 0.56% 24.66% 19.94% Nikkei 225 39605.80 2.51% 4.45% 4.45% 18.35% 0.06% DJIA 42863.86 1.21% 1.26% 1.26% 13.73% 9.57% S&P500 5815.03 1.11% 0.91% 0.91% 21.91% 6.49% Nasdaq Comp 18342.94 1.13% 0.85% 0.85% 22.19% 3.44%

Metals & Minerals

Index 12 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2647.15 -1.07% -1.28% -1.28% 29.48% 13.23% Silver (oz) 31.37 -2.85% -1.69% -1.69% 28.67% 7.25% Copper (lb) 4.4480 -2.13% -3.27% -3.27% 16.81% 2.64% Aluminium (lb) 1.1660 -1.85% -1.74% -1.74% 19.92% 3.69% Nickel (lb) 4.5557 -43.20% -40.59% -40.59% -38.74% -41.43% Zinc (lb) 1.3945 -0.68% 0.61% 0.61% 24.00% 5.16% Uranium (lb) weekly 83.00 1.22% 1.22% 1.22% -3.49% -0.30% Iron Ore (t) 105.81 -2.31% 13.80% 13.80% -23.45% -0.66%

Energy

Index 12 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 75.62 2.62% 10.17% 10.17% 2.45% -7.62% Brent Crude 79.06 1.83% 10.51% 10.51% -0.25% -7.47%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

