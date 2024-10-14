ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 14 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.830 9.52% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.530 -35.56%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.053 8.16% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.910 -5.21%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 6.02% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.470 -5.05%
SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.360 5.84% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.260 -5.04%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.150 5.79% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.415 -4.60%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.625 5.52% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.160 -4.53%
COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 4.88% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.690 4.53% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.880 -4.13%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.420 4.41% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.093 -4.12%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.495 3.82% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.875 -3.85%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.730 3.61% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.760 3.40% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70%
HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.090 3.25% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 12.590 -3.67%
IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.880 2.86% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.300 -3.23%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.140 2.86% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.820 -2.96%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.700 2.84% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.360 -2.90%
FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 20.020 2.82% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.525 -2.87%
JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 53.600 2.74% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78%
TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.450 2.64% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.360 -2.70%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 60.580 2.64% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 9.150 -2.66%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

