ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 14 2024

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.830 9.52% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.530 -35.56% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.053 8.16% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.910 -5.21% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 6.02% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.470 -5.05% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.360 5.84% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.260 -5.04% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.150 5.79% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.415 -4.60% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.625 5.52% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.160 -4.53% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 4.88% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.690 4.53% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.880 -4.13% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.420 4.41% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.093 -4.12% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.495 3.82% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.875 -3.85% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.730 3.61% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.760 3.40% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.090 3.25% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 12.590 -3.67% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.880 2.86% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.140 2.86% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.820 -2.96% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.700 2.84% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.360 -2.90% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 20.020 2.82% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.525 -2.87% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 53.600 2.74% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.450 2.64% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.360 -2.70% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 60.580 2.64% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 9.150 -2.66%

