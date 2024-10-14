EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Arrives in Australia

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

A game-changing power solution for energy-efficient home-backup, off-grid living and disaster preparedness

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced the launch of EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 in Australia. This ultra-powerful portable power station is designed to provide a reliable energy alternative, helping to reduce energy bills when used as a home backup solution and making off-grid adventures and disaster preparedness more accessible and convenient for Australians than ever before.



The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is designed to provide a reliable energy alternative.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 surpasses its predecessor, DELTA Pro, in power, storage capacity, and flexibility. Since its 2021 debut, DELTA Pro has set the industry standard, becoming the primary reliable home emergency power for over 200,000 families globally.

As Australia’s grid faces increasing pressure due to extreme weather events and high energy demands, EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 provides an easy, portable, battery-powered solution to keep the lights on and maintain peace of mind. Whether for home use, summer RV trips, or camping trips off the beaten track, this versatile power station provides reliable, eco-friendly energy for Australians in a wide range of situations.

Home backup solution: With its ability to power 99% of high-energy appliances such as refrigerators, dryers, cooling and heating systems and induction ovens, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 offers peace of mind during unexpected blackouts. It features a plug-and-play setup with a 230V of power output and 4kWh of energy storage with a single battery. Furthermore, it can be used to store energy from solar panels, allowing Australians to save on their energy bills.

With its ability to power 99% of high-energy appliances such as refrigerators, dryers, cooling and heating systems and induction ovens, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 offers peace of mind during unexpected blackouts. It features a plug-and-play setup with a 230V of power output and 4kWh of energy storage with a single battery. Furthermore, it can be used to store energy from solar panels, allowing Australians to save on their energy bills. Off-Grid Living: EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is the ultimate power solution for off-grid living, offering energy storage capacity up to 48kWh – perfect for remote locations and for multiple days of critical backup power. Its plug-and-play setup, one-click startup and remote-control capabilities, makes it a hassle-free power for any adventure or living situation.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is the ultimate power solution for off-grid living, offering energy storage capacity up to 48kWh – perfect for remote locations and for multiple days of critical backup power. Its plug-and-play setup, one-click startup and remote-control capabilities, makes it a hassle-free power for any adventure or living situation. RV and Camping Adventures: EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3’s sleek Galactic Silver design, ergonomic wide wheels and durable UV coating make it highly portable, while its whisper-quiet operation at just 30 dB ensures minimal disruption. This makes it the perfect power solution for RVs and camping trips this summer.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3’s sleek Galactic Silver design, ergonomic wide wheels and durable UV coating make it highly portable, while its whisper-quiet operation at just 30 dB ensures minimal disruption. This makes it the perfect power solution for RVs and camping trips this summer. Disaster Preparedness: With bushfires and floods becoming more frequent in Australia , the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is an essential backup power solution for disaster preparedness. It offers seamless UPS functionality, fast charging (0-80% in 50 minutes with regular AC power), ensuring uninterrupted power during severe weather events. With remote startup, mobile app control, and features like Time of Use Mode and weather forecast integration, DELTA Pro 3 ensures your home is ready for any weather event.

Other Key Features Include:

Always ready to go with its seven versatile charging options, including AC, solar (2600W input), EV, automotive cigarette outlets, dual PV charging, and EcoFlow’s Alternator Charger. These charging modes can be combined for up to 7000W of charging power for even faster charging.

Supports real 10ms UPS, providing a fast switchover time to keep critical devices running and prevent data loss on computers in the event of a power outage.

Utilises a best-in-class EV-grade IP65 LFP battery and the industry’s first cell-to-chasis battery, ensuring a long lifespan with waterproof, dustproof, and fire-resistant batteries to last 4000 cycles, exceeding 11 years of usage before reaching 80% capacity.

The first product to fully receive EcoFlow’s X-Core 3.0 system, offering improvements to safety, performance and intelligence with over 1,000 patents. The system pioneers the integration of commercial-grade and electric vehicle technologies into a portable power station for the first time.

Price and Availability

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is available now for $6,699 per unit ($4,099 through October 31).

EcoFlow is also offering the following bundles:

EcoFlow DELTA PRO 3 extra battery for $3,999 ( $3,299 through October 31 )

( through ) EcoFlow DELTA PRO 3 plus 1 extra battery for $10,599 ( $7,299 through October 31 )

Orders can be made via the EcoFlow Australia website, eBay Australia and Amazon Australia.

Images and more information can be found in the media kit.

EcoFlow Power Hat

In addition to DELTA Pro 3, the EcoFlow Power Hat is also now available in Australia. With built-in solar panels, it offers shade while charging your devices on the go – ideal for beach trips, camping or outdoor camping adventures. Learn more here.

ENDS

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/au.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms