ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-10-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.400 11.11% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.805 -11.05% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.200 9.45% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.275 -8.33% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 7.41% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.049 -7.55% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.850 7.25% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 13.690 -7.44% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.600 7.20% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.830 6.71% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.900 -4.85% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.170 6.36% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 11.880 -3.34% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.495 5.65% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.800 5.26% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.790 -2.79% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 4.050 5.19% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.420 -2.75% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.110 4.98% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 10.840 -2.69% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.790 4.81% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 28.460 -2.33% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.400 4.80% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -2.33% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.915 4.57% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.220 -2.31% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.820 4.56% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.790 -2.17% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.135 -2.16% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.240 4.35% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.500 -2.11% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.260 4.16% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 36.700 -2.08% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.570 4.08% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.940 -1.88% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.170 3.93% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.200 -1.84%

