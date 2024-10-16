ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 16 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.036 9.09% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.245 -10.91%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.400 9.09% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.520 -9.07%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5.010 6.82% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.040 -8.37%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.560 6.67% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 -6.90%
BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.680 6.54% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 -6.52%
SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.940 6.01% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.375 -6.25%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.190 5.29% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.230 -6.10%
CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.430 4.55% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.375 -5.50%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.700 3.85% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.710 -5.36%
SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.445 3.21% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 13.000 -5.04%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.825 3.13% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.550 -5.01%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.020 2.81% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.880 -4.93%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.960 2.69% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 15.280 -4.62%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 83.220 2.58% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.500 -4.55%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.810 2.55% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.510 -4.55%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.435 2.35% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.590 -4.52%
GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.860 2.20% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.450 -4.43%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 2.19% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.920 -4.29%
MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.095 2.15% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.850 -4.25%
RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.040 2.01% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.420 -4.20%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

