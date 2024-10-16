Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & WTI Crude

Earlier today, Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

All material has been re-published with permission and does not by association represent FNArena’s views (we have none, we simply report).

First Up, Nasdaq100

Last week, the Nasdaq locked in a fifth straight week of gains, hitting its highest level since mid-July. Provided the Nasdaq 100 remains above short-term support and a more important layer of support at 19,600/500, we look for a test and break of the mid-July 20,690 high before a push towards 21,500. 

Aware that if the Nasdaq100 were to see a sustained break of support at 19,600/500, it would warn that a deeper decline is underway towards support at 18,500/400, which includes the 200-day moving average and the September 18,400 low. Below that, support is viewed at 18,000, coming from the uptrend drawn from the December 2022 10,671 low.

Australia: ASX200

The ASX200 yesterday resumed its battle with multi-week trend channel resistance, which currently resides in the 8300/10 area.

A sustained break and close above here would set the ASX200 up for a run towards 8450 into year-end.

Conversely, a failure to see a sustained close above 8300/10 combined with a fall through support at 8110/00 would warn that a medium-term high has been struck and that a deeper pullback is underway. 

WTI Crude

WTI Crude Oil finished lower overnight at US$70.94/bbl (-3.91%), extending its falls after being hit by the trio of headwinds we highlighted yesterday, which, to recap, were 1/ OPEC once again revised lower its demand forecasts, 2/ China’s trade balance data showed China’s oil imports fell for a fifth month and 3/ reports that Israel would not target Iran’s nuclear or oil facilities.

Provided crude oil remains below the US$71.50/72.50 resistance area (this level continues to fluctuate between key support and resistance), the risks are for a deeper decline into the mid US$60’s.

Gold
Gold finished higher overnight at US$2662/oz (0.51%), supported by safe-haven flows and a sharp fall in US yields. Provided gold remains above key support at US$2600, it keeps the uptrend intact, and with it, prospects of another leg higher to US$2700. 

Technical limitations

If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Technical limitations

If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

