ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.595
|17.71%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.465
|-35.75%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|2.540
|13.90%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.230
|-6.12%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.290
|13.73%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.770
|-4.94%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.170
|13.63%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.195
|-4.88%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.305
|12.96%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.710
|-4.47%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.030
|10.99%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.360
|-4.00%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.980
|10.37%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|6.250
|-3.99%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.940
|9.64%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|47.250
|-3.79%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.530
|9.29%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.265
|-3.64%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.270
|8.00%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.970
|-3.57%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|8.110
|7.85%
|WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED
|0.850
|-3.41%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.480
|7.64%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|127.000
|-2.96%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.540
|7.32%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.165
|-2.94%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|66.080
|7.01%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.035
|-2.78%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.650
|6.73%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|19.910
|-2.74%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.620
|6.50%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.485
|-2.62%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.130
|6.10%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|34.950
|-2.59%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|11.600
|6.03%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.795
|-2.45%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|2.320
|5.94%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|5.990
|-2.44%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.905
|5.25%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.015
|-2.40%
