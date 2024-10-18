ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-10-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 14.29% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 17.200 -20.44% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.400 6.67% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.330 -9.50% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.260 6.12% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 61.160 -7.45% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.560 4.63% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.960 4.57% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.110 4.36% APA – APA GROUP 7.160 -6.28% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.780 4.15% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.495 -6.27% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.240 3.65% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.390 -5.91% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.850 3.19% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.410 -5.75% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.530 2.68% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.330 -5.67% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.250 2.46% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 33.060 -5.41% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.700 2.41% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 -4.92% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 2.17% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.400 -4.44% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 13.760 2.15% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.550 -4.42% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.050 1.49% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.095 -4.37% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.030 1.48% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.370 -4.23% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.390 1.46% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.925 -4.15% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 9.280 1.42% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.500 -4.15% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.780 1.30% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.490 -4.14% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 31.460 1.29% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.200 -4.11%

