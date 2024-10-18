Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 October 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 10 October 2024 to 17 October 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: China Scepsis, Energy Preferences & The US Election Thursday 10 October 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

2 – Strong Growth Prospects For Judo Capital Friday 11 October 2024 UBS has initiated coverage of Judo Capital with a Buy rating, echoing the assumptions of other brokers the bank’s growth prospects are more than solid. Not all agree, however

3 – Guzman y Gomez Defying Consumer Squeeze Tuesday 15 October 2024 Mexican food chain Guzman y Gomez initially confounded the critics when it took off to an astronomical valuation, but brokers have since come to appreciate what’s on offer

4 – In Brief: SKS Tech, Pro Medicus, Domino’s & Co Friday 11 October 2024 Weekly Broker Wrap: SKS Technologies a small cap with a punch, Pro Medicus shines bright, OFX builds momentum, and Domino’s comes up trumps

5 – WiseTech In Global Supply Chain Sweet Spot Thursday 10 October 2024 New research highlights WiseTech Global’s software will be in demand to help supply chains recover and meet new e-commerce requirements

6 – How the Tides Turn: Water Scarcity And Services In Australia Monday 14 October 2024 If climate change is primarily a water scarcity crisis, as the UN thinks it is, then ASX-listed De.mem might find its ambitions are supported by the next global megatrend

7 – Quality Ore Elevates A Champion Thursday 10 October 2024 Rising grades at Champion Iron’s operations raise broker expectations for a higher price premium against the iron ore benchmark

8 – Uranium Week: Nuclear Support Broadening Tuesday 15 October 2024 Technological innovation in nuclear energy power generation is the growing narrative behind a positive outlook on uranium

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 11-10-24 Friday 11 October 2024 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Boss Energy Shares Poised Tuesday 15 October 2024 Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities sees an opportunity in Boss Energy shares

