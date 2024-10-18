Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 October 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 10 October 2024 to 17 October 2024 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Rudi’s View: China Scepsis, Energy Preferences & The US Election
Thursday 10 October 2024
Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments
2 – Strong Growth Prospects For Judo Capital
Friday 11 October 2024
UBS has initiated coverage of Judo Capital with a Buy rating, echoing the assumptions of other brokers the bank’s growth prospects are more than solid. Not all agree, however
3 – Guzman y Gomez Defying Consumer Squeeze
Tuesday 15 October 2024
Mexican food chain Guzman y Gomez initially confounded the critics when it took off to an astronomical valuation, but brokers have since come to appreciate what’s on offer
4 – In Brief: SKS Tech, Pro Medicus, Domino’s & Co
Friday 11 October 2024
Weekly Broker Wrap: SKS Technologies a small cap with a punch, Pro Medicus shines bright, OFX builds momentum, and Domino’s comes up trumps
5 – WiseTech In Global Supply Chain Sweet Spot
Thursday 10 October 2024
New research highlights WiseTech Global’s software will be in demand to help supply chains recover and meet new e-commerce requirements
6 – How the Tides Turn: Water Scarcity And Services In Australia
Monday 14 October 2024
If climate change is primarily a water scarcity crisis, as the UN thinks it is, then ASX-listed De.mem might find its ambitions are supported by the next global megatrend
7 – Quality Ore Elevates A Champion
Thursday 10 October 2024
Rising grades at Champion Iron’s operations raise broker expectations for a higher price premium against the iron ore benchmark
8 – Uranium Week: Nuclear Support Broadening
Tuesday 15 October 2024
Technological innovation in nuclear energy power generation is the growing narrative behind a positive outlook on uranium
9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 11-10-24
Friday 11 October 2024
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
10 – Boss Energy Shares Poised
Tuesday 15 October 2024
Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities sees an opportunity in Boss Energy shares