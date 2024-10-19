The Market In Numbers – 19 Oct 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 19 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12823.890 -0.17% 3.22% 3.22% 8.95% 9.44% All Ordinaries 8551.20 0.70% 0.15% 0.15% 9.22% 6.71% S&P ASX 200 8283.20 0.84% 0.16% 0.16% 9.12% 6.64% S&P ASX 300 8223.00 0.80% 0.17% 0.17% 9.12% 6.68% Communication Services 1618.00 0.54% 1.58% 1.58% 1.88% 7.78% Consumer Discretionary 3752.20 -1.36% -2.26% -2.26% 15.80% 6.85% Consumer Staples 12201.90 -1.72% -2.11% -2.11% -0.88% -1.42% Energy 8952.40 -3.92% -1.93% -1.93% -15.72% -10.76% Financials 8556.90 4.07% 4.08% 4.08% 27.37% 11.75% Health Care 45776.80 1.01% 3.87% 3.87% 8.11% 3.44% Industrials 7472.30 0.45% 0.34% 0.34% 8.83% 9.70% Info Technology 2628.00 -3.54% -3.29% -3.29% 43.38% 12.24% Materials 17401.00 -0.61% -5.00% -5.00% -10.72% 3.10% Real Estate 4031.20 0.25% -0.50% -0.50% 20.42% 13.13% Utilities 8635.00 -4.42% -3.88% -3.88% 5.57% -7.00% A-REITs 1839.80 0.31% -0.45% -0.45% 22.46% 13.27% All Technology Index 3517.70 -1.25% 1.26% 1.26% 30.58% 12.10% Banks 3596.10 5.08% 4.51% 4.51% 29.38% 12.55% Gold Index 9481.00 8.41% 8.71% 8.71% 28.68% 28.87% Metals & Mining 5683.10 -0.66% -5.15% -5.15% -12.12% 2.39%

The World

Index 19 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8358.25 1.27% 1.47% 1.47% 8.08% 2.38% DAX30 19657.37 1.46% 1.72% 1.72% 17.35% 7.80% Hang Seng 20804.11 -2.11% -1.56% -1.56% 22.04% 17.41% Nikkei 225 38981.75 -1.58% 2.80% 2.80% 16.49% -1.52% DJIA 43275.91 0.96% 2.23% 2.23% 14.82% 10.63% S&P500 5864.67 0.85% 1.77% 1.77% 22.95% 7.40% Nasdaq Comp 18489.55 0.80% 1.65% 1.65% 23.17% 4.27%

Metals & Minerals

Index 19 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2708.35 2.31% 1.00% 1.00% 32.47% 15.84% Silver (oz) 31.87 1.59% -0.13% -0.13% 30.72% 8.96% Copper (lb) 4.3312 -2.63% -5.81% -5.81% 13.74% -0.05% Aluminium (lb) 1.1526 -1.15% -2.87% -2.87% 18.54% 2.50% Nickel (lb) 7.6667 -3.68% -0.02% -0.02% 3.09% -1.43% Zinc (lb) 1.3722 -1.60% -1.00% -1.00% 22.02% 3.48% Uranium (lb) weekly 83.00 0.00% 1.22% 1.22% -3.49% -0.30% Iron Ore (t) 105.36 -0.43% 13.31% 13.31% -23.78% -1.08%

Energy

Index 19 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 70.75 -6.44% 3.07% 3.07% -4.15% -13.57% Brent Crude 74.52 -5.74% 4.17% 4.17% -5.98% -12.78%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

