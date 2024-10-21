From Smart Home to Energy Storage Solutions: Anker, Parent Company of eufy, Unveils Anker SOLIX Full Product Range to the Australian Market

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Anker Innovations, the parent company of the eufy brand, has proudly announced its expansion into the home energy storage industry with the launch of Anker SOLIX full product range. Leveraging the success of its innovative smart charging and smart home technology solutions, Anker is now committed to bringing the same level of innovation to the field of energy storage.

With energy independence becoming increasingly crucial across the globe, and particularly in regions like Australia where the environment and weather conditions readily support renewable energy sources, Anker SOLIX has a compelling reason to enter the Australian marketplace.

Anker’s Worldwide Expansion

Anker, eufy’s parent company, has been a pioneer in the charging technology market since its founding in 2011. Known for excellent quality and best-in-class technology, Anker has rapidly expanded its market presence, selling products in 146 countries and regions, and boasting more than 120 million users.

Anker’s success is attributed to its durable product design, continuous innovation, and strong focus on delivering impactful user experiences. The company consistently optimizes its products and services to meet ever-changing charging demands and consumer expectations.

In 2013, Anker introduced its PowerIQ™ technology which diverts recharging energy to the device that needs it the most based on lowest capacity. By 2014, many of its products became top sellers in the mobile power category on Amazon in North America, Europe, Japan, and other key markets. Anker’s gallium nitride (GaN) charger, launched in 2018, was the first to apply gallium nitride from the aerospace field to consumer charging, allowing 30-watt chargers to be compact enough to fit in consumers’ pockets. This innovation not only improved charging efficiency, but also significantly reduced product size, earning global acclaim with customers.

eufy’s Success in Australia

Anker’s sub-brand, eufy, has won consumer favor in Australia since its market entry in 2019, excelling in performance and design for smart home products such as robotic vacuums and security cameras. Earning multiple industry awards, eufy has expanded its product line and distribution channels, becoming a prominent name in the Australian smart home sector. The brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices is evident in its use of sustainable materials and implementation of energy-efficient solar charging technologies. This focus on sustainability, along with its dedication to enhancing everyday life, strengthens eufy’s bond with consumers and underscores its mission to offer solutions that are not only innovative, but also environmentally conscious.

The Launch of Anker SOLIX Series

The launch of the Anker SOLIX series marks Anker’s strategic move into developing cutting-edge home energy storage solutions with broad market prospects, including balcony energy storage.

Anker has committed the last eight years to solving the growing problems of power outages and surging instability. Their goal has been to empower customers with energy independence, to provide reliable and intuitive energy experiences for everyone, so they can live confidently in any situation. Introducing Anker SOLIX, a consumer energy series that offers accessible, reliable, and sustainable power solutions for every household. The mission is to enable energy independence for everyone, everywhere, and to power a sustainable future together.

Anker SOLIX represents the combination of power and longevity, proven with the introduction of the Anker SOLIX Portable Power Station series. It rounds off the company’s product portfolio as the most accessible home power system, each product providing users with energy when and where they need it. Since the launch, these products have garnered positive reviews and feedback and are swiftly gaining ground in markets around the world.

The flagship product, the Anker SOLIX X1 home energy storage solution, was launched in the United States in April and in Europe in June of this year. Since its launch, the product has been increasingly adopted in the market and is serving a growing number of households effectively.

Anker SOLIX Showcases Flagship Lineup at AEA

Anker SOLIX is set to unveil its flagship product lineup at the forthcoming AEA exhibition, Booth NO. V101, MCEC.The brand looks forward to reuniting with a broad base of dealers and installers, aiming to advance energy independence in the Australian market and provide consumers with premium home energy solutions.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms