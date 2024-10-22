ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-10-24

Daily Market Reports | Oct 22 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.290 5.45% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.810 -10.99% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.365 4.29% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.180 -8.40% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.010 3.44% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 -7.94% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.770 3.20% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.160 -7.06% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 3.13% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.660 -6.67% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.880 3.04% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.330 -6.20% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.460 3.03% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.960 -6.08% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.370 3.01% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.034 -5.56% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 10.090 2.96% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.660 -5.28% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.170 2.92% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 51.480 -4.65% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 107.620 2.84% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 37.870 -4.25% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.385 2.67% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.185 2.60% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 187.500 -4.01% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.590 2.57% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.150 -3.94% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.940 2.49% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.480 -3.90% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 2.38% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.000 -3.85% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.050 2.04% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.850 -3.65% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.810 1.93% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.265 -3.64% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.460 1.69% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.980 -3.55% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.220 1.67% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.230 -3.53%

