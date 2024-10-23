1.6GWh Overseas Orders, CORNEX Shines at All-Energy Australia 2024

PR NewsWire | Oct 23 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From October 23rd to 24th local time, the All-Energy Australia 2024 was held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. CORNEX, a leading provider of cutting-edge energy storage solutions, showcased a diverse range of high-quality products and successfully secured a total of 1.6GWh of overseas orders on-site.

At the exhibition, CORNEX signed a 1.1GWh BESS cooperation agreement with YN Energy, an innovative energy storage company in the United States. The agreement stipulates that CORNEX will integrate YN Energy’s EMS products, while YN Energy will leverage CORNEX’s DC cabin solution to provide system integration solutions for international market customers. The two companies will also collaborate on international business development initiatives. On the same day, CORNEX also entered into a BESS cooperation agreement with the Australian company Star Energy Technologies, committing to supply 500MWh of energy storage products for their markets in Australia, the United States and the Philippines, contributing to the global transition to sustainable energy.

As Australia’s largest and most high-profile clean energy event, the exhibition has received high attendance from leading industry professionals. CORNEX unveiled the 5MWh Battery Energy Storage Container CORNEX M5, ultra-long cycle long p314Ah energy storage battery, "Submerge" battery safety system, and full-scenario solutions. The company is actively pursuing complementary cooperation alliances with downstream EMS integrators, innovating system solutions and cooperation models, and providing comprehensive services to end-users.

CORNEX is actively engaged in the global transition to new energy, consistently promoting the expansion of its business with a global perspective. The company is building all-round, in-depth and multi-field exchanges and cooperation with the world’s leading renewable energy enterprises, contributing to the progress of a global green energy revolution.

