ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-10-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 5.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.260 -10.34% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 7.820 3.44% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.640 -6.37% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.620 3.18% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.990 -4.96% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.835 3.09% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.970 -4.43% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.770 3.01% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.570 -4.35% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.460 2.93% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 78.610 -4.16% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.560 2.81% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.550 2.78% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.495 2.75% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.365 -3.87% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.410 2.72% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.425 -3.72% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.090 2.66% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.395 -3.66% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.320 2.65% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.805 -3.59% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 80.870 2.60% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.180 -3.34% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.690 2.22% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.000 -3.23% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 11.850 2.16% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.210 2.11% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 16.370 -2.96% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.440 2.05% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.033 -2.94% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.030 2.02% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.690 -2.87% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 139.170 1.99% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.240 -2.84% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.570 1.98% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.030 -2.83%

